PHARMACIST Jeff Unmack says COVID-19 vaccinations had "tricked along" in the summer but expected these might pick up again when people plan their annual influenza jab.
COVID-19 boosters are back in the spotlight with the Australian government and the nation's immunisation advisory body opening access to fifth jabs for all adults from February 20.
Mr Unmack said his Creswick pharmacy had been inundated with scripts for COVID-19 anti-viral medication amid an outbreak of the virus during the holiday season.
Anecdotally, Mr Unmack said most high-risk residents seeking the treatment medication had already had a fourth vaccine dose and had largely recovered well, at least in short-term effects.
He said the rise in COVID-19 case numbers across the region in the Christmas-New Year period had likely dampened demand for booster vaccines.
Under advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, all adults who have not had a COVID-19 booster or a confirmed case of the virus in the past six months can access the extra booster, regardless of how many prior doses they had received.
Anyone at risk of severe illness is urged to have another COVID-19 booster this year. Those with high risk include people aged 65-plus and younger adults who have medical co-morbidities, disability or with complex health conditions.
Many at-risk people are likely to already have had a fifth jab.
Grampians Public Health Unit chief strategy and regions officer Rob Grenfell told The Courier before Christmas that anyone who was immune compromised, undergoing cancer treatment or working in high exposure settings should consult their general practitioner for the added protection.
Omicron-specific mRNA booster vaccines are ATAGI's preferred COVID-19 booster with 10 million more doses arriving in Australia this month.
Victoria's latest health department COVID-19 update found while there was a continued decline in active case numbers across the state, transmission continues to be driven by waning immunity and multiple emerging Omicron variants.
Mr Unmack said the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations were the ones his pharmacies offered first, as most recommended, to customers.
In Victoria, more than 70 per cent of people aged 16-plus have had at least one booster jab. Eligibility for fourth COVID-19 jabs was expanded to 30 to 40-year-olds by choice in July.
An additional booster will not be provided for under-18s, except where children aged five-plus have health conditions to put them at risk of severe illness.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available via most pharmacies and general practice clinics across the region.
Free rapid antigen test kits are available via City of Ballarat at Sebastopol Library.
Ballarat had 48 self-reported active COVID-19 cases, a stark contrast to more than 600 known infections leading into Christmas.
