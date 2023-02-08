The Courier

COVID-19 vaccine in Ballarat: extra booster for all adults

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
Stella Coffey has her fourth COVID-19 vaccination delivered by Ballarat nurse Darcie Johns in July. Picture by Luke Hemer

PHARMACIST Jeff Unmack says COVID-19 vaccinations had "tricked along" in the summer but expected these might pick up again when people plan their annual influenza jab.

