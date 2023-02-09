Ballarat's elusive Sturt Street shared path remains incomplete, with pedestrian lights not functioning and the Dawson Street crossing still non-existent.
In the initial timeline set out by the City of Ballarat, the path was se to be finished by July 2022.
While all major intersections along Sturt Street have had pedestrian crossings installed, the Dawson Street intersection shows no sign of progress, meaning there is no way for users to cross at Dawson Street and continue on the path uninterrupted.
In February 2022 the department of transport told The Courier there were plans to install a pedestrian crossing at the lights.
"We're currently finalising plans to install pedestrian-operated traffic lights at the intersection of Sturt and Dawson Streets, creating a continuous link for cyclists and pedestrians between Pleasant and Grenville streets," the Department's Grampians regional director Michael Bailey said in a statement.
Nearly one year on the intersection remains the same.
In a fresh statement to The Courier, Mr Bailey confirmed there would be a crossing installed at the Sturt and Dawson Street intersections, but could not provide a finish date.
"We're improving traffic lights at the intersection of Sturt and Dawsons Streets to increase flow for pedestrians and cyclists and create a continuous link from Pleasant and Grenville streets," he said.
"We're working with the City of Ballarat to carry out these works - which also include the installation of new ramps at the intersection to help pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and prams cross the intersection safely."
"We thank the local community for their patience as we deliver better connections to keep people moving across Ballarat."
Public Transport Users Association Ballarat convener Ben Lever said it was crucial the crossings were functioning as soon as possible.
"It's been quite frustrating that the actual paths have been completed for some time, but we can't safely or legally cross between sections until the lights are done - those small breaks really hold back uptake," he said.
"There's still a lot more work to do to fill in gaps in Ballarat's safe cycling network, and expand it to new areas - particularly in the west. It would be great to see multiple levels of government working together to build out the network as rapidly as possible."
