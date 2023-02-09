The Courier

Sturt Street shared path incomplete with no crossing at Dawson Street intersection

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
The Dawson street intersection still does not have a crossing on the Sturt street shared path. Picture by Bryan Hoadley

Ballarat's elusive Sturt Street shared path remains incomplete, with pedestrian lights not functioning and the Dawson Street crossing still non-existent.

