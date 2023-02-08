The Courier
Council

Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road speed change plan not proceeding

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
February 8 2023 - 6:00pm
A proposal to lower the speed limit on an arterial road to prevent further accidents and improve safety will not be proceeding due to a low level of community support.

