A proposal to lower the speed limit on an arterial road to prevent further accidents and improve safety will not be proceeding due to a low level of community support.
The Golden Plains Shire Council sought community feedback on a proposal to lower the speed limit on a section of Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road in Ross Creek to improve road safety.
The proposal was to change the 3.5 kilometre section of road from 100km/h to 80km/h between the end of the existing 80km/h speed zone west of Vaggs Road, and the City of Ballarat boundary northeast of the intersection with Bells Road.
The section of road has had five accidents since 2016, according to the Golden Plains Shire Council. Of these, two resulted in serious injuries.
The speed reduction proposal occurred in 2021 when the council stated it had received requests from several residents for a speed change and Victoria Police had identified speeding behaviour on the stretch of road.
A Golden Plains Shire Spokesperson said community members and road users were invited to provide feedback to the council on the proposed speed reduction, via online, email or post.
They said 90 community members took the time to make a submission.
"There was a low level of community support for the proposed speed reduction and therefore council will not proceed with an application to Rural Roads Victoria for the proposal," the spokesperson said.
"Golden Plains Shire Council will continue to monitor the safety of the road and work with Rural Roads Victoria to review speed limits across the shire where appropriate."
Former Golden Plains Shire Council mayor Helena Kirby previously said the road was getting increasingly busy as growth continued southwards.
"With the road linking Smythesdale and Ross Creek, it's important that we ensure that the road remains safe for residents and drivers, which is why council is seeking feedback on reducing the speed limit to 80km/h," she said in a statement.
"This feedback will be used to see if council further pursues the speed change and will also support council's lobbying efforts for government funding for further safety improvements on the busy road."
The federal government allocated $360,000 to upgrade Craddocks Road in Smythesdale as part of its Black Spot funding program in 2021.
Works included new safety barriers, intersection treatments and signage along 1.4km of the road. Other upgrades were completed at Mount Mercer.
The Golden Plains Shire did not receive a share in $18.4 million under the federal government's Black Spot Program's 2022-23 funding round to improve 47 dangerous crash sites on Victoria's roads.
