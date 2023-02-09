TV adventure helps Kids Foundation raise funds

Kids Foundation chief Susie O'Neill and supporters Alisha Griffiths and Leanne McPherson are putting their fears aside and taking on a week of physical challenges to raise money and awareness for the Ballarat-based foundation.
Over the past few days the trio and other participants in the television show Adventure All Stars have fed crocodiles, been river rafting, been hiking and biking and took part in a cultural walk with local Indigenous community members in tropical North Queensland.
It's the second time Dr O'Neill has taken part in filming for the television show after her first appearance on the show helped raise $90,000 for the foundation.
Last time she had burns survivors that Kids Foundation have supported on the team with her.
"It gave them experiences they would never have had ... and talking on national television gave them confidence to do things they thought they would never have been able to do."
In all, more than $110,000 has come to Kids Foundation through the show. Dr O'Neill said the funds raised made a massive difference to its ability to run safety programs in kindergartens and schools and help children impacted by burns and trauma.
Dr O'Neill said the show had a threefold impact - bringing exposure to charities, helping spotlight local tourism sites and giving participants experiences they would never have otherwise had.
"They've had 400 people do the first (two) series and picked 40 to be part of Adventure All Stars Legends," she said.
Ms Griffiths and Ms McPherson each raised funds for Kids Foundation and their reward is a starring role in the series.
Executive producer Troy Gray said 45 episodes of Adventure All Stars had been produced, helping raise more than $9 million.
"We are creating television history by raising millions of dollars to support a record number of Australian charities. Unlike other TV shows, none of our cast receive an appearance fee and all net proceeds are gifted to charity," he said.
"Adventure All Stars is a ground-breaking travel show promoting incredible destinations to a global audience - filmed and presented as socially positive, harmonious, and visually spectacular television content."
