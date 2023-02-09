The Courier
News

TV adventure helps Kids Foundation raise funds

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alisha Griffiths, Leanne McPherson and Susie ONeill during filming of Adventure All Stars Legends in north Queensland. Picture supplied

Kids Foundation chief Susie O'Neill and supporters Alisha Griffiths and Leanne McPherson are putting their fears aside and taking on a week of physical challenges to raise money and awareness for the Ballarat-based foundation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.