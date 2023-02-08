The Courier
Match Report

Western United FC suffers second Morshead Park defeat

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 8 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 8:30pm
Western United FC's Jaclyn Sawicki controls the ball against the Newcastle Jets at Morshead Park. Picture by Getty Images

Western United FC's two-game stint in Ballarat has gone from bad to worse after the A-League Women ladder-leaders suffered a second-consecutive defeat at Morshead Park on Wednesday.

