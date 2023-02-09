CCTV footage blows cover for lying boyfriend, court hears

A woman who lied to police to cover for her law-breaking boyfriend has faced court.
The 29-year-old accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, received texts from her beau in the early hours of February 9 last year.
"The jacks are here," one message read. "Hurry up."
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday the man had been found by police about 2.48am that morning in an unregistered Volkswagen Golf with stolen licence plates at a service station in Delacombe.
The man was not licensed to drive at the time.
He told authorities the accused woman - who had a valid licence - was the driver, but the pair had a fight and she had walked off.
The woman arrived at the service station on foot and corroborated her partner's version of events.
CCTV footage later showed he had been driving alone.
Defence counsel for the woman told the court the couple had "a difficult relationship".
"Essentially she said he had already started the story by the time she had got there," he said.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court on Wednesday by falsely admitting to being the driver, the investigation into the woman's partner was "hindered".
The boyfriend was charged with theft and trafficking.
The woman was fined $600, plus ordered to pay court costs.
The pair are no longer together.
