A handyman has dobbed in an elderly gentleman after he turned up to the man's home and spotted a decades-old gun.
The weapon, a .22 calibre air rifle, was resting in the hallway of the 79-year-old accused's home the morning of February 9 last year when the contractor for the department of housing arrived to fix a door at the property.
Upon seeing the gun, the handyman immediately left and called his boss, then the police.
Authorities charged the Creswick man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided conviction, with being a prohibited person possessing a firearm and improperly storing a firearm.
The 79-year-old told police the gun had been gifted to him by his now-deceased father in the 1960s and held sentimental value.
No ammunition was found at the property.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said it was a serious situation, but the man had "a lifetime of law-abiding behaviour" behind him.
The accused was ordered to pay $100 to the Salvation Army in Ballarat and make a promise to be of good behaviour to the court.
The man was also ordered to forfeit the gun.
"You simply can't have a gun without holding a licence," Mr Stratmann told him in court.
"And it's probably time to let it go."
