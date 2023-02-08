A 35-year-old man who told a teenage girl he loved her and to "give him a chance" after being warned away by her parents has faced court.
Simon Jinks, from Canadian, met the complainant when she was 13-years-old.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday heard he was told to stay away from the girl by her parents and did so for a number of years until he made contact to "rekindle their friendship" in 2021.
"The accused has started to regularly contact the victim ... sending friend requests on social media [sites] Facebook, Instagram and TikTok," police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court.
"The accused has used a different username on each occasion."
Police allege the accused sent messages to the teenager stating he "loves her and is begging for her to give him a chance".
In one message, Jinks is alleged to have told the complainant: "You are my girl, just not officially... yet."
On another occasion, he is said to have left the teenager an "abusive" voicemail.
"A phone number registered to the accused ... between the 22nd of March and the 5th May 2022, made 416 calls to the victim and sent 325 SMS messages," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
"As a result of his behaviour the victim spoke with her vice principal at school."
The vice principal notified police.
READ MORE:
On August 11, the accused was interviewed at Ballarat Police Station and confessed to contacting the teen.
"He stated he made that many calls and texts to the victim as he was concerned about her welfare [and] her mental health," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
"He stated he did not remember sending the message that said 'you are my girl'."
Jinks sat quietly in court as the summary was read out.
His defence counsel told the court he was disputing the stalking charge on the basis that he did not understand it would "arouse fear and harm".
"None of the messages or phone calls were threatening in any way," the defence said.
He is also charged with using a carriage service to menace.
The matter will return to court on May 25.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.