A Sebastopol man was allegedly beaten up by two teenagers in his front yard to the point he suffered a seizure, a court has heard.
One accused, who The Courier cannot name as he is underage, was supported in a children's court by his girlfriend and mother on Wednesday when facing six charges over an alleged incident on the night of October 28, 2022.
Police allege the teenage pair approached witnesses in the front yard of a Sebastopol address about 10.30pm and began yelling: "Why are you disrespecting us?".
The witnesses were said to have retreated inside their home, but one man returned to the yard "to try to de-escalate the situation". "[The accused] said he lived 'over the back fence' and knew about [the complainant] and his family," the police prosecutor told the court.
The pair allegedly told the man "if you get the police we'll get knives and guns," and threatened to assault "everyone inside the home, including the three-year-old female".
"[The teens] then rushed forward, [the complainant] believed they were going to gain access to property and carry out their threats," the police prosecutor said.
READ MORE:
Police alleged the accused and co-accused punched the man in the head.
He lost consciousness, and the teens were said to have continued to kick and punch him while he was on the ground.
The man was brought inside the home after the pair allegedly fled and suffered a seizure.
Medical assessment later found he suffered a concussion, hematoma to the brain and a cut lip.
The pair are also accused of punching a man at the Ampol Service Station in Sebastopol earlier that night, about 9pm.
On October 30, the accused was interviewed at the Ballarat police station.
The court heard he told authorities at the time, "I went to hit him but I stopped myself", "one of my mates hit him", and "I didn't touch him, I shouldn't be charged with that".
The matter will return to court on March 8.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.