Ballarat driver dead after truck rolls near Marysville

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:19am
File.

A Lake Gardens truckie has died at the scene of a truck rollover in steep country, east of Melbourne.

