A Lake Gardens truckie has died at the scene of a truck rollover in steep country, east of Melbourne.
Police believe the prime mover and trailer left the road in Cathedral Lane Taggerty around 5.30pm Wednesday.
A passer-by came across the wreck and called emergency services.
Paramedics worked on the 68-year-old driver who sadly died at the scene.
The Taggerty section of the lane runs north of the Cathedral Range State Park.
Marysville Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Police want to hear from anyone with information or dashcam.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.