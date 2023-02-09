The Courier

Man sentenced in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for special school, therapist break-ins

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A man who burgled a special school to fuel his drug habit has attributed his recovery to joining a travelling carnival - which ultimately saved him from jail time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.