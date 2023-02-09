A man who burgled a special school to fuel his drug habit has attributed his recovery to joining a travelling carnival - which ultimately saved him from jail time.
Defence lawyer for accused Ricky Cresp, from Delacombe, told the court last year her client spent a "life-changing" six months travelling interstate with a carnival that helped end his drug addiction.
Cresp appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday sober and "eager to finalise" the proceedings for the burglary in 2021.
On January 15 about 2am, Cresp and a co-accused broke into Ballarat Special School, "ransacking" the sports shed by going through cupboards and drawers.
The pair then entered a portable classroom by breaking two windows, and stole five iPads and hairdressing equipment.
Their presence set off the school's alarm, and police arrived while the men were still in the portable classroom.
They were arrested at the scene.
Days earlier, sometime between January 9 and January 11, Cresp also broke into Innovative Therapy in Delacombe by gaining entry through a rear window.
The court heard he caused around $600 in damage, including using a knife he found at the property to damage a therapy bed and cut through a privacy curtain.
The accused also rummaged through desk draws at the business, and stole an iPod, essential oils and cash.
Blood found on the reception desk was later confirmed to match Cresp.
"Both [offences] occurred in 2021 and there have been no further matters since," his defence lawyer said.
"This is the longest gap for Mr Cresp [between offences].
"Last year he joined a travelling carnival ... he instructs it has been life changing and helped to shake his drug habit.
"The main change between the offending is the drug use."
READ MORE:
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the court must denounce Cresp's behaviour.
"The two burglaries are different. You've got a burglary on a commercial premises and looking at the photographs it's probably owned by one business owner," she said.
"A burglary ... can have a significant impact on that business.
"The second burglary on the special school, and I must say, that is a particularly egregious aspect of this offending, you've taken five iPads.
"They've been returned but ... the impact on those students would have been significant."
Ms Mykytowycz said the accused would have been sentenced to jail time if not for the lapse in his offending and positive steps he had taken in life.
"When the court sentences you for burglaries, I'm sentencing you to deter other people ... I've also got to sentence you so you don't commit these burglaries again," she told Cresp.
"I've also got to show the community that the court denounces this behaviour.
"Offending on soft targets... you went in there knowing there wasn't going to be anyone there.
"You knew there would be items in there that could be quickly sold to fuel your drug habit.
"I accept things have changed, so it's a balancing act sentencing you today."
Cresp was ordered to complete 125 hours of community work under an 18 month community corrections order.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.