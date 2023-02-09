Retail outlet with dwelling | Commercial property

The commercial team at Ballarat Real Estate is pleased to offer for sale this prime commercial investment property, with two excellent income streams.
The property is strategically located on busy Midland Highway in Sebastopol and represents excellent value for any investor looking at capitalising on position.
With an outstanding long term retail tenant, this great opportunity has a gross return of $31,484 per annum.
The business is set on a big commercial block of approximately 361 square metres and has ample customer parking.
There is also a comfortable two bedroom dwelling at the rear of the property. Here you'll find a comfortable home with a tidy kitchen and living area. It also has a small and low maintenance backyard.
The busy retail position is also adjacent to a new Coles supermarket.
Call Ballarat Real Estate to talk about the future potential of adding this property to your portfolio to secure your investment future. Call the agency today for more information or to arrange a private inspection.
