198 Albert Street, Sebastopol | Retail outlet with dwelling

By Retail Outlet with Dwelling | Commercial Property
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
Retail outlet with dwelling | Commercial property
  • 198 Albert Street, Sebastopol
  • 361 square metres
  • $550,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: John Stevenson on 0422 659 385
  • Inspect: By appointment

The commercial team at Ballarat Real Estate is pleased to offer for sale this prime commercial investment property, with two excellent income streams.

