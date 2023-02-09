The Courier

Man turns up to hospital east of Ballarat after being shot

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:54pm
The man turned up to the urgent care centre at the hospital in Bacchus Marsh. File.

Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating a man who turned up to a Moorabool hospital after being shot.

