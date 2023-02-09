Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating a man who turned up to a Moorabool hospital after being shot.
Police said a man in his 30s presented to the Bacchus Marsh hospital (Western Health) Urgent Care Centre at 2.20am Thursday with an "apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound".
Paramedics said he was taken to another hospital in Melbourne's west by road ambulance at 2.35am with upper body injuries.
It is understood the man's hand was injured.
Police said they were yet to establish how the man received his injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
