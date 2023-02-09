In the lead up to National Pet Adoption Month, PETstock is urging people to consider giving a home to animals most in need.
On March 18 and 19, PETstock's Ballarat Central store will play host to animals from Chez Guy Small Animal Rescue, in a push to drive up adoptions and donate towards its Petspiration Foundation charity.
This comes as research from La Trobe University reveals one in five Australian families had acquired a new dog or cat during the COVID-19 pandemic - and that more than 7400 pets are currently looking for a new home.
PETstock Ballarat Central store manager Patrick Passler said adoption was often a preferable alternative to purchasing a kitten, with much of the work, including desexing and vaccinations, done prior to handing the animal over.
"There are so many cats out there that have been dumped. They are generally healthy and good animals looking for a home. There is no point in supporting backyard breeders," he said.
"Responsible breeding is fine, but there are so many backyard breeders looking to get money and cats just get worn out and over-bred."
Mr Passler said the amount of kittens received by the store from local animal shelters had increased, partly due to the latest kitten breeding season.
He said interest in adoption had also peaked, with kittens often leaving the store with a new owner in just over 24 hours of arrival.
"Normally we have about two or three in the adoption unit at a time so they can have a bit of a play and see which one they like."
Mr Passler also cautioned people to consider the ongoing costs of pet ownership before adopting.
"Things like flea treatments, vet bills and food can be pretty costly so if you are in a bit of a tough situation, looking for an animal might not be the best idea," he said.
"It is a good companion, but you have to be able to keep up with its health requirements and feeding it."
The Petspiration Foundation has raised more than $7.7 million to date, found homes for more than 13,000 rescue pets and donated more than $181,000 to support flood affected-areas in 2022.
For more information, visit www.petspiration.group/foundation.
