The Courier

Armstrong blaze not yet under control

Updated February 9 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Western Highway has been affected by a large grassfire west of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.