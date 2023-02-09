UPDATE: The large grassfire that was affecting traffic on the Western Highway west of Ballarat has now been declared contained.
At 4.43pm Thursday the CFA crews managed to control the fire after it burnt through a large area near Armstrong between the highway and the freight rail line.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Earlier.
The Western Highway has been affected by a large grassfire west of Ballarat.
The fire at Armstrong, on the highway northwest of Ararat, led to an evacuation notice from the rural location as 29 CFA units tackled the blaze.
The fire, fanned by south-east breezes, was burning in a location abutting the Western Highway near the Armstrong sports ground and railway overpass.
Although the fire was not yet listed as under control at 2:55 PM, emergency services listed that it was safe for residents to return to homes or businesses.
But an advice message to stay informed remained current.
The Victorian Emergency App notes the advice message replaced an Emergency Warning to Leave Immediately issued at 2.14pm.
But it noted it was now safe for people who evacuated from Armstrong to return and the grassfire was no longer a threat.
