An L-Plater has told a court there was "no excuse" for his driving on New Year's Eve, when he was pulled over by police for speeding through a Delacombe street.
The 18-year-old accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided conviction, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving as a learner without supervision, without L-Plates being displayed and driving an unregistered vehicle.
The driver was first spotted in his Holden Commodore by police on Hertford Street.
When authorities took up position behind the accused's car, he sped off "exceeding 100km/h" in a 60km/h zone.
Police activated lights and sirens on their vehicle and the teenager pulled over near the intersection of Sutton Street and Whitelaw Avenue.
"He admitted to speeding ... stating he reached up to 130km/h when he glanced at the speedometer," police prosecutor Samantha Pennell told the court.
"He expressed remorse and told police he was sorry."
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz asked the teenager what he thought of his driving on the day.
He replied: "There's no excuse for driving the way I was."
The accused's licence was suspended for six months.
"You took off, you planted your foot down in the car ... You're lucky you don't have more serious charges laid," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"Perhaps you didn't because you did pull over and you've apologised to police. You did the right thing there."
The teen was also ordered to make a $250 donation to the court fund - which is dispersed across a range of charities - and complete a road trauma awareness seminar.
"I think it's always really useful when we have young men involved in driving [offending], you get some education."
