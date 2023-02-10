The Courier

Teen sentenced in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for speeding as an L-Plater unsupervised

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 10 2023 - 12:00pm
File photo.

An L-Plater has told a court there was "no excuse" for his driving on New Year's Eve, when he was pulled over by police for speeding through a Delacombe street.

