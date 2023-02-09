KEY people buried in one of the state's oldest cemeteries are set to have a little more spotlight on their stories.
Final resting places of identities such as Thomas Hiscock, the man who first discovered gold in the district, or mine owner Henry Desoza will have their final resting places updated with short stories on their lives and further places to explore to learn more about them.
Buninyong Cemetery is set to open its new signage trail, taking visitors on self-guided tours to read about 36 people who have played key roles in shaping the town.
This will include visits to the grave of Elizabeth Gullan, the first person buried at the cemetery in 1852. Along with Mr Hiscock and Mr Desoza, the tour will take in the town's first doctor, minister and school principal with other settlers and business owners.
One grave on the trail is for the six Gullock children, who all died young from disease.
Buninyong Cemetery Trust chairman Barry Fitzgerald said walking tours about the graves used to be part of an annual festival in town but there remained strong interest from visitors who stopped for a cemetery wander in wanting to know more about the people buried there.
Dr Fitzgerald said a sign for Mr Hiscock, for example, would detail his date and place of birth in England, his occupation as a blacksmith and his faith as Episcopalian (Anglican) along with a story about how his gold discovery in 1851 sparked the gold rush.
For Mr Hiscock, the sign will also detail plaques and key locations about Buninyong, such as his former cottage, for people to also explore.
The project, which includes 12-page colour booklets, is part-funded Buninyong-Mount Helen Lions Club and Bendigo Community Bank Buninyong.
Dr Fitzgerald said the book should also help visitors to better locate other graves they might be searching to find.
IN OTHER NEWS
The cemetery trust has also teamed up with the historical society in a project to restore the long-neglected Chinese section of Buninyong cemetery.
Dr Fitzgerald said the trust had also been developing a well of memories in what had been an overgrown section in the cemetery grounds. The move was sparked by a Buninyong woman whose husband's ashes had be spread interstate and she had been hoping for a spot closer to home to remember him.
The signage trail officially opens on Friday afternoon with a tour from Dr Fitzgerald and Buninyong historian Anne Beggs-Sunter, talking about people they had highlighted and answering any questions.
The tour starts 4pm at the rotunda near Buninyong Cemetery's main entrance off the Midland Highway.
Anyone interested is welcome to join.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.