Ballarat's booming outer eastern suburb could continue, with a plan to build another extensive housing estate comprising of 51 new dwellings.
The Brown Hill site at 41 Springs Road, 3 Bensons Street and 28 Ditchfield Lane, consists of four titles totaling about 8.25 hectares of vacant land with some Yarrowee River frontage.
To build the multi-lot subdivision, which includes a reserve, the removal of 0.823 hectares of valley grassy forest, 27 large trees, one scattered tree and an easement would be required.
Since 2020, three housing estates at Brown Hill have been or are being built, including an 111-lot subdivision on Hillview Road, 17 separate lots on Daylesford Road and 14 lots on Springs Road and Stringybark Drive.
Residents and community environmental groups have been dismayed over habitat loss as well as the contamination to the Yarrowee River during previous development works at Brown Hill, prompting an Environmental Protection Authority investigation.
In this proposal, Ballarat-based town planner iPlanning has submitted the 51-lot planning application to the City of Ballarat on behalf of the Brown Hill developers.
The company described the potential development "as a residential infill and urban consolidation opportunity".
"The proposal will add to the range of available housing and will assist to meet demand in this area," the application says.
"The site is located within an established residential area and the development will help to consolidate the urban area without consuming additional land for residential purposes. The design is appropriate to the existing character of the area.
"Physical and community infrastructure are located close to this site with supermarkets, schools, public open space and recreational facilities and bus stop in close proximity."
The average lot size for the 51-lot subdivision proposal is about 1200 square-metres, with lots varying from 301 square-metres to greater than 1501 square-metres.
The housing lots and reserve would be built in four stages.
The site is located within the General Residential Zone, Bushfire Management Overlay, Vegetation Protection Overlay and Environmental Significance Overlay.
The planning application states native vegetation will be lost on the property.
"There is existing remnant native vegetation of the site which is considered to be of high value. There will be native vegetation loss on site, but the important vegetation along the Yarrowee Creek environs will be retained," the application says.
"The proposed development will retain 0.74 hectares of valley grassy forest and one scattered tree, as well as nine trees for practical retention in the development footprint."
The development plan shows the subdivision design results in the loss of 1.7 hectares of koala habitat but "the development was designed to avoid and minimise the removal of koala habitat as much as practicable and will retain 0.43 hectares of koala habitat".
"This removal is comprised of remnant native vegetation and planted vegetation and includes several preferred koala food tree species," the document says.
An Okologie Consulting koala habitat assessment of the site showed no koalas were recorded on the site or within a 100-metre radius of the site during the habitat utilisation assessment.
There was no evidence of use on any primary food tree species within the site or surrounding areas.
"...There is a low to moderate likelihood of koalas occurring on the site," the planning application states.
However, the assessment found the land within a 100-metre radius of the site supported areas of primary and secondary koala habitat.
Between 2006 and 2016, Brown Hill accounted for eight per cent of Ballarat's local government area population growth. During this period, the urban eastern suburb saw an annual growth of 4.6 per cent.
The City of Ballarat is currently advertising the planning application. To lodge a submission response, go to the website eservices.ballarat.vic.gov.au
