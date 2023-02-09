The Courier
News

Brown Hill housing estate of 51 lots proposed

Erin Williams
Erin Williams
Updated February 10 2023 - 7:13am, first published 5:30am
The northern boundary of the Brown Hill site, where a 51-lot subdivision is proposed. Picture by iPlanning

Ballarat's booming outer eastern suburb could continue, with a plan to build another extensive housing estate comprising of 51 new dwellings.

