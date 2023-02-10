The Courier
Community

New community hub future on horizon for old Beaufort Primary School site

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 10 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Beaufort Primary School site will become a community hub with a masterplan to be created for the future. Picture by Kate Healy

New ideas are flowing for Beaufort's old primary school following the announcement of $800,000 toward a masterplan for community use of the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.