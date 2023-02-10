New community hub future on horizon for old Beaufort Primary School site

New ideas are flowing for Beaufort's old primary school following the announcement of $800,000 toward a masterplan for community use of the site.
Old Beaufort Primary School 60 committee member Philippa Hedges said more groups and ideas were flowing since the November funding announcement from people who "didn't really believe it would happen".
Beaufort councillor Damian Ferrari, Pyrenees Shire chief executive Jim Nolan, Ripon MP Martha Haylett and representatives of the community committee met to discuss the future of the school site this week.
In November 2022, the state government pledged $800,000 towards a masterplan for the site and the first stage of development to transform the abandoned site in to a community hub.
Ms Hedges said a "massive amount" of work had been carried out to get to this point but more would be needed, with the community to be invited to contribute their ideas on how the site could contribute to the greater social, educational, and cultural health and wellbeing of residents.
"Since (the funding announcement) actually happened ... people are now coming forward because they didn't believe it would really happen. They can see it's real and the next stage is for everyone to come out and really put their thoughts forward about the best use for it."
Regional Development Victoria, Pyrenees Council and the steering committee will now work together to get community input on the future of the school, which closed and moved to a new location in 2014.
Ms Hedges said the buildings had since been vandalised and rundown and would require more investment to renovate as a hub for various community groups.
"It was absolutely perfect in 2014 and even had a new roof, but it's been left abandoned which has been terrible to see especially because we didn't know if we would ever get it back in to community use," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Current plans involve Beaufort Community House becoming an anchor tenant with a dedicated youth space to be created and various community groups including Beaufort Men's Shed, band and others also seeking space.
But Ms Hedges said community consultation would likely uncover more options for the old school buildings.
The masterplan and construction will fall under the director of Regional Development Victoria in conjunction with council and community groups.
"While council is delighted that the state has committed this investment in Beaufort, no timeline has yet been provided," Mr Nolan said. "Council will be seeking further detail from Regional Development Victoria about how the project is proposed to be rolled out."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.