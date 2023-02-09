The Courier

81 Dyson Drive, Alfredton | Designed to entertain

By House of the Week
February 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Designed to entertain | House of the Week
  • 81 Dyson Drive, Alfredton
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 4
  • $1,200,000 - $1,320,000
  • Agency: Doepel Lilley & Taylor - Ballarat
  • Agent: Leigh Hutchinson on 0407 861 960
  • Inspect: Saturday, from 10.30am - 11am

This gorgeous five-bedroom family home radiates the best in modern living, making it hard to resist. The designer has thought of everything and the builders met their brief.

