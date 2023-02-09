Designed to entertain | House of the Week

This gorgeous five-bedroom family home radiates the best in modern living, making it hard to resist. The designer has thought of everything and the builders met their brief.
From the spacious formal entrance to multiple living zones, everyone in the family is sure to find their preferred space to unwind and relax.
Pleasing the most fastidious of buyers, the house has the best fittings and furnishings throughout, from lighting and floor coverings through to appliances.
The kitchen is luxurious and well-appointed, with a walk-in butler's pantry, stone benchtops, striking feature pendant lighting, built-in wine storage, a dishwasher, Miele double oven with microwave and warmer draw, and flows seamlessly into the large open plan living space with an impressive dining room that seats 16.
There is direct access to the stylish outdoor entertainment area, impeccably designed to provide the ultimate lifestyle, and combine effortless indoor/outdoor family and formal entertaining.
Guests are catered for thanks to a bedroom with walk-in robe and central bathroom downstairs.
Upstairs are three double bedrooms with built-in robes, a separate central bathroom with convenient direct access to bedrooms three and four, and a great family living room.
The large stunning master suite is also located upstairs and showcases beautifully designed upgrades, a walk-in robe, a huge ensuite with double shower, vanity and direct access to a private balcony where you can enjoy a quiet read, wine or breakfast.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Further features include gas log fire to the dining room, evaporative cooling, split system, central heating, a large study providing a great space to work from home, designer laundry with loads of storage, ceiling fan and outdoor blinds to the pergola area, direct access to a three-car garage, and an additional garage/workshop or perfect man cave at the rear of property, all set out surrounded by immaculate landscaped gardens.
The home is perfectly located within a short distance to all of Alfredton's finest facilities; schools, local shopping strips and larger shopping centres, public transport, sporting facilities, and plenty of parks and recreation areas to enjoy.
A picture paints a thousand words, however the unsurpassed luxury and location must be inspected in person to truly appreciate all this impressive home has to offer. Call and book yours now.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.