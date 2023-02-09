The gold rush has got out of control at a Maryborough sports ground - prompting a warning from the State Government to only dig where it's legal.
Thirteen large holes were cut into the surface of Jubilee Oval on Tuesday night, forcing outdoor council staff to make rapid repairs before weekend cricket matches and footy training.
The Central Goldfields said they understood the damage had been caused by gold diggers - and it was not the first time council assets had been wrecked by illegal prospecting.
The latest damage has been reported to police.
"We'd like to remind our community that while prospecting is encouraged within the Shire it is not permitted on Council land," Infrastructure, Assets and Planning General Manager Matthew Irving
"A license is required from Earth Resources Victoria for gold prospecting or fossicking, and there are specific places where it is allowed.
"If you see someone prospecting on Council land we encourage you to contact Maryborough Police."
He said Central Goldfields took great pride in its parks and reserves - and the appearance of public spaces was rated highly by locals in the most recent Community Satisfaction Survey.
Late last year parts of the Phillips Botanic Gardens - less than 1km from Jubilee Oval - were also mysteriously dug up.
And in 2005, Mount Egerton saw its recreation reserve carved up for gold mining in the Moorabool Shire.
"The Central Goldfields Shire is home to various locations where gold prospecting/fossicking is encouraged and permitted," Mr Irving said
"For a list go to the Maryborough section of www.bendigoregion.com.au ."
Suggested prospecting areas on the website include the Paddys Ranges State Park. It also listed several businesses that ran tours and hired prospecting equipment.
Fossicking and recreational prospecting is permitted in state forests and in designated areas of some national, state, historic and heritage parks.
In Western Victoria, these include specific areas of the Enfield State Park and Steiglitz Historic Park (both south of Ballarat), Castlemaine Diggings National Heritage Park, Greater Bendigo National Park, Heathcote-Graytown National Park, Kara Kara National Park (between Avoca and St Arnaud) and the Kooyora State Park (near Inglewood).
Fossicking is not permitted in or along a long list of Victorian rivers including the Werribee and Lerderderg rivers, which both originate in the Wombat State Forest.
The Yarrowee - which runs through Ballarat and Grenville - is also out of bounds.
Mining is only allowed on Crown Land if it is permitted. It is not automatically legal.
Meanwhile the state government department which handles mining - Earth Resources Regulation - has warned that authorised officers will be checking that fossickers are licenced, panning in permitted areas and meeting their responsibilities to reduce environmental harm.
The Victorian Conservation Regular will also have authorised officers on the hunt.
"Prospectors must follow all other public land rules while out fossicking, including driving only on tracks or roads open to the public, taking all rubbish home, and immediately restoring the area to how it was found by backfilling any holes and replacing leaf litter," Earth Resources Executive Director Chris Webb said.
"The use of mechanical equipment or explosives is not permitted, vegetation and Aboriginal objects must not be removed or damaged."
In Victoria, hobby gold hunters must possess a miner's right, which allows them to keep any gold they find.
Anyone caught panning or fossicking without a miner's right permit can face penalties up to $36,984 under the Mineral Resources (Sustainable Development) Act 1990.
A miner's right can be purchased for $26 from Services Victoria.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
