Hometown Hopes: Squad's strong chances in star-studded Ballarat Gift

Famed Ballarat coach Peter O'Dwyer is hopeful a homegrown star will be atop the podium come the end of this weekend's Ballarat Gift.
A group of his athletes are among the favourites to win a star-studded women's gift which will be contested by three Olympians - Ellie Beer and Kendra Hubbard, members of the 4x400m relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and Klara Reddinguis, a former Ballarat Gift winner, who represented Australia in the two-woman bobsleigh at last year's Winter Olympics.
Leading the charge for the POD Squad is Tiana Shillito, Halle Martin, Chloe Kinnersly and Grace O'Dwyer.
Kinnersly came second at last weekend's Beachside Gift, beating O'Dwyer who settled for third, while Martin came second at the Rye Gift and Shillito finished second at the Geelong Gift.
"They're all in form and they're all finals prospects," O'Dwyer said.
"They're probably our best chances across the weekend."
Linc Barnes shapes as Ballarat's best chance in the men's gift, coming off a win in the 70m event at Beachside last weekend.
O'Dwyer was also eyeing success in the middle-distance races.
"A lot of the boys made finals last weekend in the 400m event. You've got Patty Martin, Linc Barnes, Elijiah Cross, and Stuart Aberdein," he said.
"There's 22 races up for grabs so hopefully we get a sash or two in our hometown."
Rod Mathews is no stranger to the excitement of the Ballarat Gift, having won the men's feature event before serving as a committee member.
Now, as a coach, he stresses the significance of competing on home soil.
"It's important to have that local event to compete in," he said.
"There's even a bigger picture than that. You start to build a little bit of history. I'm big on paying it forward so hopefully these guys get involved and get a real interest in the sport as a whole.
"Probably for us, there are lot of Gift meetings we go to but this would the second most significant, if not equal to the Stawell Gift in significance."
A Stawell Gift winner in 1999, the Buninyong-based Mathews ended his career with a win in the Ballarat Gift in 2012.
"The sport for me as a whole and the Ballarat sporting community has been a big part of my life," he said.
"I've had a couple coaches here in Ballarat and I'm conscious of paying it forward. The coaches before me put a lot of time and effort into me becoming the athlete and even now the coach that I am.
"As a sport itself, its just so friendly. There's a lot of strong competition but everyone seems to know everyone and that's probably why I continue to be involved in the sport.
"It's just a really great place, everyone is so supportive."
The two-day Ballarat Gift meet begins with the heats on Saturday. The 1600m womens masters is the first event of the meet at 11:20am.
Reigning Stawell Gift winner Clara Bull is the leading favourite to take out the women's feature event and will start from 1.5m.
The 2019 Stawell Gift winner, Dhruv Rodrgiues Chico, is the backmarker in the men's event at 0.75m.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
