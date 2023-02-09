Famed Ballarat coach Peter O'Dwyer is hopeful a homegrown star will be atop the podium come the end of this weekend's Ballarat Gift.
A group of his athletes are among the favourites to win a star-studded women's gift which will be contested by three Olympians - Ellie Beer and Kendra Hubbard, members of the 4x400m relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and Klara Reddinguis, a former Ballarat Gift winner, who represented Australia in the two-woman bobsleigh at last year's Winter Olympics.
Leading the charge for the POD Squad is Tiana Shillito, Halle Martin, Chloe Kinnersly and Grace O'Dwyer.
Kinnersly came second at last weekend's Beachside Gift, beating O'Dwyer who settled for third, while Martin came second at the Rye Gift and Shillito finished second at the Geelong Gift.
"They're all in form and they're all finals prospects," O'Dwyer said.
"They're probably our best chances across the weekend."
Linc Barnes shapes as Ballarat's best chance in the men's gift, coming off a win in the 70m event at Beachside last weekend.
O'Dwyer was also eyeing success in the middle-distance races.
"A lot of the boys made finals last weekend in the 400m event. You've got Patty Martin, Linc Barnes, Elijiah Cross, and Stuart Aberdein," he said.
"There's 22 races up for grabs so hopefully we get a sash or two in our hometown."
Rod Mathews is no stranger to the excitement of the Ballarat Gift, having won the men's feature event before serving as a committee member.
Now, as a coach, he stresses the significance of competing on home soil.
"It's important to have that local event to compete in," he said.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
