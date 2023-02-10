The Courier
Georgia Amoore's career-high snaps Virginia Tech hoodoo

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
February 10 2023 - 8:00pm
Georgia Amoore celebrates for Virginia Tech. Picture by Getty Images

Ballarat's Georgia Amoore was the star as her Virginia Tech Hokies overcame NC State 73-61 on the road for first time in collegiate history.

Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

