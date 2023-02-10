Ballarat's Georgia Amoore was the star as her Virginia Tech Hokies overcame NC State 73-61 on the road for first time in collegiate history.
Amoore scored a career-high 27 points at 52.4% shooting, along with six assists and three rebounds.
Virginia Tech Head Coach Kenny Brooks said Amoore had a different look in her eye on Wednesday.
"She really stepped up to the challenge of matching up on Diamond Johnson who is a terrific player," Brooks said.
"Not only did she score for us but she had six assists and really controlled the tempo of the game.
"She was phenomenal the whole night, it was probably one of the better games I've seen her play."
Amoore combined with Elizabeth Kitley for 52 points as the Hokies moved to a 9-4 record.
"Some of the plays that you see them (Amoore and Kitley) making just look seamless," Brooks said.
"It is a great combination to watch them perform and when they're playing at this level we give ourselves a chance to win a lot of games."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.