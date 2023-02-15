The Courier
Updated

Georgia Amoore's lights-out week earns Atlantic Coast Conference attention

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore drives around Syracuse's Georgia Woolley at Cassell Coliseum. Picture by Getty Images

Georgia Amoore's stellar collegiate season at Virginia Tech is showing no signs of slowing down, as the Ballarat local claimed Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honours for the second time in her career.

