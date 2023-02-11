Celtic music lovers are invited to wear their kilts in full spirit as a new contemporary folk duo come to Ballarat.
Auld Alliance will present a fun evening of Scottish, Irish, French, and Australian songs at Mount Pleasant's Kilderken Distillery next week.
The duo consists of multi-instrumentalist Amie Brulee, of Ballarat, and ukulele Scotsman Graeme McCoglan, of Sydney and Glasgow.
Kilderkin Distillery co-owner and distiller Chris Pratt said Celtic and folk performers did not often have a platform in Ballarat.
"We want to make use of the distillery door as a place where we can promote celtic and more broadly folk singers and their music and songs," Pratt said.
"So we would welcome approaches from other performers for future occasions."
Next week's show will be Auld Alliance's first official gig and first of their launch tour in Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania.
The duo will combine their Scottish and French roots with fine vocal harmonies, ukulele, double bass, kilts and smiles to perform songs familiar to the audience.
Brulee said she was looking forward to performing at the Hill Street distillery, especially after discovering its owners enjoyed Celtic and fold music.
"It's nice to meet people who are on the same page and wanting to make an event that's fun and it's got heart in it," Brulee said.
"Acoustics at Kilderkin are lovely. We will be standing in front of the barrels and I enjoy performing in a different space.
"It's going to be great and I love working with Kilderkin. It's a great venue."
Brulee invited people to wear their kilts to the show and "come on down in full spirit".
To complement the music, Kilderkin's bar will be open to whet your whistle in style with gin, cocktails and spirits. Beer, cider and soft drinks are available.
Auld Alliance will perform at Kilderkin Distillery on Friday, February 17 at 7.30pm. Limited tickets are $20 and can be bought via https://www.auldalliance.com.au.
