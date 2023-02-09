UPDATED:
In a statement provided to The Courier, Ms Lipscombe's family said the "horrific" collision had lasting impacts that were with them "every day and ... always".
"The fact that the family was unable to be with her at that time to comfort her and say goodbye is something that we will have to live with for the rest of our lives," the statement read.
"The length of the sentence is no reflection of who our mother and wife was, a very loving, caring and wonderful person taken from us far too early.
"The sentence is a reflection of a system which exists and has made its decision on the matter.
"Nothing will ever bring her back."
The statement also expressed the family's gratitude to the public, first responders and emergency services workers for their support.
"We would like to especially thank the police and the Office of Public Prosecutions for the manner in which they have diligently worked [from] the start," it read.
"Our thank you also to the Judge for the thoughtfulness and compassion you have shown towards the family throughout the court proceedings."
A "self-centred" drug-affected driver who killed Ballarat grandmother Robyn Lipscombe in a 2021 Alfredton crash, has been sentenced to 11 years jail by the County Court.
Adam Lee Thurston, 34, appeared via video link from prison in the County Court of Victoria on Friday to finally receive a sentence after some delays due to COVID-19.
Judge Martine Marich told the accused she accepted he was remorseful for killing Ms Lipscombe.
"As you work through your remorse I [want] you to consider how self-centred and idiotic your actions were that left many with a legacy of trauma and despair from their senseless loss," she said.
It will be seven years and nine months before Thurston can apply for parole.
He was also banned from driving a motor vehicle for 15 years.
Thurston pleaded guilty in last year to charges of culpable driving causing death, negligently causing serious injury, handling stolen goods and possessing unregistered firearms for the fatal collision, just after 11.40am on May 20, 2021.
The court heard on Friday Thurston admitted he smoked "probably three or four bongs... maybe even five bongs" that morning and was driving erratically on the morning of the collision at the at the intersection of Learmonth and Arthur Streets.
The accused was driving a friend, his partner and one-and-a-half-year-old son in an unregistered Holden Senator with stolen plates attached when he tried to overtake a car indicating left to turn off Learmonth Street.
Mrs Lipscombe was captured on CCTV footage approaching the intersection of Arthur Street and Learmonth Street, controlled by a give way sign, on her way home from grocery shopping at Aldi.
She waited for a clearing in the traffic to perform a right turn onto Learmonth Street and accelerated.
"I was in the black car man and she's come out of [Arthur] street and I've f***ing t-boned her," Thurston told police at the scene.
"So there's a lady turning. She's come out of the street and I've t-boned her. But the s**t thing is I've got no licence, mate.
"So that's the s**t thing, I got no licence. So at the end of the day it's my fault regardless."
Thurston said he was going the speed limit but put his foot down to go around the other car, but a collision reconstructionist found he would have been driving between 108km/h to 124km/h in seconds prior to the crash and the wheels had broken traction and were spinning.
Thurston's passenger and friend, a 22-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries. Thurston and his partner suffered minor injuries and their son was uninjured other than bruising from his seatbelt.
The court heard Thurston did not make any attempt to assist Mrs Lipscombe who was 'gravely injured' and trapped in her vehicle.
The much-loved grandmother died at the scene.
Authorities later found a revolver, a pistol, a firearm barrel and a round of ammunition in Thurston's car.
He has not provided an explanation why he had the weapons in his possession.
He was also disqualified from driving at the time of the tragic collision after losing his licence for four years' in 2019 for speeding, driving unlicensed, drug driving and driving while suspended.
Had Thurston pleaded not guilty, Judge Marich told the court she would have sentenced Thurston to 15 years jail with a non-parole period of 10 years.
