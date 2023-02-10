The Courier
Finals arriving early in BHBR Saturday Pennant | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Round 16 preview

By Edward Holland
Updated February 10 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Victoria's Robert Chapman is locked against BMS. Picture by Adam Trafford

Just 12 points separate second to fifth on the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant ladder, as the competition enters the pointy end of the season.

