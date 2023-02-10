Just 12 points separate second to fifth on the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant ladder, as the competition enters the pointy end of the season.
It creates an elimination-finals like environment for BMS and Webbcona who face off against each other on Saturday.
Other sides caught in the last-minute finals scrap include Sebastopol and Ballarat, with the latter preparing for top-of-the-table Victoria.
BMS currently sits in the finals picture, boasting a six-point advantage over Webbcona ahead of a mouth-watering match-up between the two sides on Saturday.
It is a regular season match-up that almost doubles as an elimination final, with the losing side on Saturday likely needing to win its remaining two contests to finish the season.
Webbcona heads into the contest with a win against Linton to its name, while BMS missed out on a golden opportunity against Creswick.
If Webbcona is able to replicate its 86-70 triumph from last time out against BMS, in which it won all four rinks, then its members can dare to dream of a finals appearance.
Victoria has convincingly shown it is the team to beat this season, sitting a whopping 63 points clear on top of the ladder.
The ladder-leaders have lost just one game as its players focus on Ballarat at the weekend.
It was a clean sweep for Victoria last time out against Ballarat, notching a 100 (18) to 61 (0) win.
Second-placed Ballarat risks dropping as low as fifth if that result occurs again.
A Sebastopol win over Linton could clinch a finals berth, while a defeat could drop it outside the top four.
While Linton sits eighth, third-placed Sebastopol cannot afford to downplay its opponent on Saturday, with the two sides involved in a nail-biting affair won by Sebastopol 75 (14) to 73 (4) in round seven.
Mt Xavier is still a mathematical chance of playing finals, as long as it wins all three of its remaining contests.
However, before its players can even think of finals, first they must turn their attention to Buninyong, which has just one win to its name this season.
A win keeps Mt Xavier's finals hopes alive, but a loss means season over.
Both sides in Creswick and Learmonth will not be playing finals, but the incentive of avoiding a last-placed finish should drive Learmonth over the final rounds.
Learmonth boasts just two wins this season but fell agonisingly short last time out against Creswick.
It is unlikely Creswick finishes the season any higher than seventh, where it currently sits ahead of round 16.
