Beaufort artist Murray Walker's artistic life will come full circle with the opening of a new exhibition at Melbourne's famed Heide Museum of Modern Art.
As a teenager, Mr Walker completed two years of night studies at Ballarat's School of Mines Arts School then ran away to Melbourne to work and study as an artist.
While there he met John and Sunday Reed, who took him under their wing at their Melbourne gallery and their Heide artist colony in Bulleen, introducing him to many of the artists who moved through including Sidney Nolan, which in turn helped shape his own art practice.
His works now feature in major national collections including the Art Gallery of Ballarat, National Gallery of Australia, British Museum, and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC.
Until April, Mr Walker's exhibition Walk of Life will be on display in the Reed's original homestead Heide Cottage on the museum's sprawling 16 acre former dairy farm property on the banks of the Yarra River.
"At the age of 17 I was taking my work to the Reeds. They had a gallery set up (in Melbourne) and on a Friday night every three weeks there would be an opening so I was meeting all these famous artists," Mr Walker said.
"They were really kind and looked after me. I was a young person with hope."
Paintings, graphic art, etchings, college, decorated and handmade ceramics, drawings, watercolours and assemblage sculptures are all featured in the Walk of Life exhibition which Mr Walker says is a "slice of my artistic life".
Most of the works in the exhibition have been created since 1983 when Mr Walker returned to Europe for the first time since he had studied there from 1959 to 1962.
Walk of Life draws from holdings in the Heide Collection and Mr Walker's studio, most exploring the human subject and human condition - in all its beauty and fright - that have become synonymous with his work over the years.
With a recently published book about his life - The Art of Murray Walker by Sasha Grishan - Mr Walker felt the time was right to have an exhibition.
"I happened to be out at Heide, my favourite gallery in Australia ... and saw director Lesley Harding. I said I would love to have an exhibition and felt it was time as Sasha Grishin's book about my life's work had come out ... and she said yes."
When asked where he would like to have the exhibition, he had no hesitation in nominating the Reed's old home where his works on the human subject are now on display thematically room by room, reconnecting him with the couple whose support of contemporary artists had a massive influence on the history of Australian art.
Walk of Life is on display at Heide Museum of Modern Art until April.
