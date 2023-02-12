A project to empower householders to tackle waste and recycling directly in their home is launching in Ballarat next week.
Waste-Free Lifestyle Ballarat is a seven-week course held in partnership with neighbourhood houses and environmental organisations and individuals.
The interactive and hands-on program directly reduces the waste of every household with an aim to reduce 21 tonnes of waste going to landfill.
Course facilitator and designer Julie White said the program would seek to change the habits and behaviour of the average Ballarat householder.
Currently in the kerbside, waste is more than 60 per cent of recyclable material and 16 per cent of waste material is found in the recycling bin.
"I am horrified of what I put in the bin and I don't want to do it anymore. I am pretty sure I am not alone and other people want to do something about it," Ms White said.
"Every week participants will be doing something at home and changing their habits in a practical way. They will stop doing something or they will shop differently that is sustainable."
The course will start with an audit of the participant's home, including their kitchen rubbish bin, to ascertain what waste, recycling and other materials are present.
The results from the audit will guide which items to focus on and what is important to the participants.
"I think one of the unique thigs about this is that we design the course with the people who turn up and their interests. It's useful information for them so they can go and put it into practice," Ms White said.
The project will include experts in re-purpose household waste, including Food is Free founder and director Lou Ridsdale and backyard vegetable grower John Ditchburn.
It will be held every Friday for seven weeks from 9.30am to 12.30am starting on February 17 at the Ballarat East Neighbourhood House.
Sustainability Victoria, through the Circular Economy Communities Fund, is funding the program.
Information: 0422 612 052 or reception@ballarateastnh.org.au.
