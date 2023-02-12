The Courier
What's on

Ballarat East Neighbourhood House to host Waste-Free Lifestyle course

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
February 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith, left, and program manager Jane Griffin, right, with course facilitator Julie White.

A project to empower householders to tackle waste and recycling directly in their home is launching in Ballarat next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.