When words are not enough

Updated May 15 2023 - 9:46pm, first published February 10 2023 - 12:44pm
We live at a time when the meaning of words, through overuse or hyperbole, have often lost their power of communicating. Something truly devastating - such as this week's appalling earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria - often elude language. It is already known to have killed at least 20,000 people and may well have killed tens of thousands more.

