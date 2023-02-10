When words are not enough

We live at a time when the meaning of words, through overuse or hyperbole, have often lost their power of communicating. Something truly devastating - such as this week's appalling earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria - often elude language. It is already known to have killed at least 20,000 people and may well have killed tens of thousands more.
In many ways the repetition and inundation of these international disasters prompts many to simply switch off. The calamitous numbers become a sound bite, a de-personalised statistic, when the gritty rubble-crushed reality is actually a tragedy of individuals, each one of those thousands dead a calamity to friends and family. The failure of the modern media, even with the immediacy and inexhaustible diversity of the internet, is that it often fails to give events a real weight. Equally the attention span of an ever insatiable, ever flitting audience, consumes a number and moves on.
Sebastopol Kebabman shop owner Cetin Ocak, who along with other Turkish members of our community have experienced a hellish week watching the death numbers soar and tragic news roll in, has expressed this gap between the lived experience and what we feel in sunny, safe Australia. He fears that people are becoming immune to images of devastation after so many natural and man-made disasters in recent years.
"So much disaster has happened in the world, so when people watch it on television it's like they are watching a TV show or a movie but this is real," he said. "Compared to what I have seen on Turkish television the news here doesn't really give the full picture ... you don't really get the full impact."
Of course he is right. The full impact is almost impossible to convey. But this true calamity, for these people in Ballarat and elsewhere, is very real. We also know that Ballarat is a generous place and people will reach out to support and help wherever they can. This goes from those local communities who need support, to the more organised appeals the Red Cross and Care who are running to help relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria. If words fail you, there are other things you can do to help.
