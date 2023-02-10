When words are not enough

Of course he is right. The full impact is almost impossible to convey. But this true calamity, for these people in Ballarat and elsewhere, is very real. We also know that Ballarat is a generous place and people will reach out to support and help wherever they can. This goes from those local communities who need support, to the more organised appeals the Red Cross and Care who are running to help relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria. If words fail you, there are other things you can do to help.