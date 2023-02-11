For repeat offenders in the regions, greater isolation can mean difficulty accessing services which help reduce the likelihood a person will return to crime.
Early-intervention mentoring program Women and Mentoring, or WAM, has expanded to Ballarat from Melbourne in a regional first and, program coordinator Emily Murphy said, seeks to address such challenges faced by women and non-binary offenders in the area.
"It is absolutely about supporting women to access services, but also empowering them to be able to do things on their own once the match [with their mentor] finishes," Ms Murphy said.
"Social engagement as well. A lot of the women don't have positive support networks in place so it's about encouraging them to realise their self worth and that they are worthy of positive people and don't have to have negative people in their lives."
The program has run in Melbourne since 2009 and participants report a 13 per cent reoffending rate.
It's a significant drop compared to the state average reoffending rate for women which - according to data by the Victorian Sentencing Council - sits at 43.3 per cent.
In another first, Ballarat's inaugural Legal Laneway Breakfast, to connect the legal community at the start of the legal year, was held this week in support of WAM.
The WAM program matches women individually with a supportive mentor and, as part of the regional expansion, is seeking mentors from all walks of life to match with offenders.
"People that are supportive, non-judgmental, empathetic, understanding, and that are happy to go at the woman's pace," Ms Murphy said. "Mentors need to be flexible in that they might be able to do one hour for a coffee one day, the [next week's] meeting might be all day at court for a few hours.
"So being able to move with whatever the person needs and people that can uphold WAM values and boundaries."
Ballarat mentor Patricia Powell, who has a background in nursing, was the region's first mentor and said she had seen positive change in her partner.
"I've been working with her for over a year now," Ms Powell said.
"She had a life that most of us couldn't even imagine exists right from birth through to an adult.
"The change in her in the time in the program is amazing.
Still a long way to go, because she'd never knew, you know, normality that we would call normality, but she has come so far.
"It's amazing."
For more information visit www.womenandmentoring.org.au
