Ballarat-based poet Nathan Curnow welcomes Australian poet laureate role

Malvika Hemanth
Malvika Hemanth
February 11 2023 - 8:30pm
Ballarat East-based poet, playwright and former Australia Council for the Arts expert panellist Nathan Curnow is optimistic the federal government's new Revive arts policy will help highlight the importance of literature to communities. Picture by Adam Trafford.

While the region's poetry community has welcomed the news of a national poet laureate, one Ballarat-based writer has said it will be a "difficult" and "complex" position.

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

