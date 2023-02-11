While the region's poetry community has welcomed the news of a national poet laureate, one Ballarat-based writer has said it will be a "difficult" and "complex" position.
At the end of last month, the federal government announced $300m would be poured into a new national cultural policy, Revive.
As part of Revive, there will be an Australian poet laureate, a title last held by former convict, Michael Massey Robinson more than 200 years ago.
Ballarat East-based poet, playwright and former Australia Council for the Arts expert panellist Nathan Curnow said it was "encouraging to see investment in the arts".
"Too often we have been ignored or fallen through the gaps," Mr Curnow said.
He said while it was "early days" in determining the success of the policy and specifically the position of a poet laureate, he is optimistic.
"I hope it will do something really substantial for Australian literature," Mr Curnow said.
"The role (national poetry laureate) is about making poetry more visible in the public sphere in promoting it and advocating for it.
"So in time that will create new audiences and a wider appreciation for the art form."
He said the ideal candidate for the honour would be someone who was capable of removing society's "entrenched suspicions" around poetry.
"It's a very complex industry. We have a small population here in Australia, and even smaller part of them are readers and an even smaller part of them actually go out and buy books," Mr Curnow said.
"So it's a very difficult game, Australian literature and yet very complex.
"So the poet laureate is going to have a very difficult job and it needs to be a very specific kind of poet for that role to be embraced by the nation for it to be of any lasting benefit.
"They are really going to have to educate and promote and break down some of those entrenched suspicions."
The new policy will also see the establishment of a Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces (CAEW) body.
CAEW will help ensure artists are adequately compensated for their work. It will also focus on the welfare and workplace safety of individuals operating in these environments.
While Mr Curnow said he "can't complain" about his writing career having been able to work as a self-employed artist for more than 20 years, he has had to make many sacrifices.
"You scramble for money anyway you can, you get jobs in really odd places just to try and keep writing," he said.
"But in terms of my peers, I've been actually very lucky, where I have been able to attract grants and win some major prizes.
"So I'm at a different stage of my career than say an emerging writer really pushing to make a go of it."
He said he was sceptical of how CAEW would address workplace culture and pay discrepancies however, was nonetheless still hopeful.
The former body, the Australia Council for the Arts, saw the income of writers decline by 40 per cent in the last decade.
Overall, Mr Curnow said the new policy would help highlight the importance of poetry, an art form often underappreciated.
"It's like air and water and food; that's what poetry is," he said.
"Someone bringing back ideas and imagination and stories to our community that gives greater insight into who we are, and how we live and where we're going is essential and it's the poet's who are really doing that."
He said the skills required to be a poet could not be understated.
"You need to be dedicated and driven like an astronaut who wants to get to the moon or a neurosurgeon who wants to learn brain surgery and wants to operate," Mr Curnow said.
Revive is also set to see several Indigenous led initiatives including $11m to fund a First Nations language policy in partnership with state and territory governments which will be rolled out across 60 primary schools.
The federal government have also pledged to implement the Uluru statement from the heart in full and introduce legislation to protect Indigenous knowledge and practices.
They have also said there would be a crackdown on fake Indigenous art.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
