The Ballarat Miners Women's roster is slowly filling out, following the announcement that Milly Sharp will return for the NBL1 South side in 2023.
Sharp has played 19 games for the NBL1 Miners across two seasons whilst also playing Under 18s and Youth League Championship.
The 17-year-old will continue juggling both Miners basketball and education, as the Ballarat Grammar student prepares for an action-packed year.
"I have played all my junior basketball with Ballarat representative teams and I have represented Ballarat with pride as part of the Victorian State teams," Sharp said.
"To complete the pathway to NBL1 is awesome."
Sharp, who missed some time due to injury last season, is fully fit ahead of the NBL1 South season and Victorian representation basketball.
"I missed a few games at the back end of last season due to injury so I was keen to hit the gym and really give myself an opportunity to be the fittest and strongest version of myself to play a variety of roles for the team," Sharp said.
The returning Miner will take a small break from the club when she represents Victoria at the under-20 Australian Junior Championships, held in Geelong, February 14-19.
New Miners Women's Head Coach Rob Baker was pleased to have Sharp back in blue.
"Milly has come through the junior program and is entering her third season with the senior team," Baker said.
"She has been constantly improving and developing and is ready to take the next step as an important role player for the NBL1 program.
"Milly has had a consistent offseason and is a regular in the gym, preparing herself for the under-20 Victorian State team and a full season of NBL1 basketball."
Sharp joins the signings of Abbey Wehrung, Millie Cracknell, Jemma Amoore and Annie Collins for the 2023 season.
The NBL1 South season begins April 1.
