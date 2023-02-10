The Courier
News

Milly Sharp returns to Miners women for NBL1 South 2023 season

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milly Sharp in action for the Miners last season. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The Ballarat Miners Women's roster is slowly filling out, following the announcement that Milly Sharp will return for the NBL1 South side in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.