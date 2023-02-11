JULIE Warren spent years watching her children play soccer and loved having a kick with them, but never truly had a chance to play the game in her own right.
Passionate about women being active, Ms Warren and Nancy Kay helped to launch Go Soccer Mums in Ballarat and now, in the year of the FIFA Women's World Cup, she is getting females back on the pitch.
While the Football Victoria program is aimed at mothers across the state, the Ballarat program has always been open to all women wanting to learn or try and get back into the game in a low-cost environment without judgement.
Go Soccer Mums Ballarat returns on Saturday morning after a year's hiatus and Ms Warren encouraged women to consider registering, having a go and having some fun.
"We've had a really broad range of ladies join us in the past, including younger ones who might be new to Ballarat and had some skills but did not feel comfortable joining a club," Ms Warren said.
"...We know it's great to keep women moving. If they're enjoying it, having fun and learning something, they're more likely to keep doing it. We want to increase activity levels and healthiness of women: each session we're warming up, stretching and have modified play."
Ms Warren said when she was growing up in Ballarat, soccer was not an option for women to play. A session with Football Victoria a few years ago sparked Ms Warren's interest in soccer mums and she has met a whole group of "wonderful ladies" to play and train alongside.
Ms Warren said about six women built up confidence to join a women's soccer competition after the program. She said clubs welcomed the boost to teams and it was "quite unique" to have women aged 40-plus playing alongside younger women.
Many women are happy to just enjoy the social aspect of the program without getting too competitive.
"The main thing is women just wanting to have a go, particularly mums who have watched their kids for years - the games look so much fun that they want to try," Ms Warren said.
The Ballarat program is run in partnership with Ballarat and District Soccer Association, allowing access to an outdoor pitch at Morshead Park. Sessions start with a few skills and drills and any match play is kept to a half-pitch.
Go Soccer Mums is part of VicHealth's Active Women and Girls suite, which has similar programs in hockey and netball.
The first session is free and, if wanting to continue, women can register for the term. Go Soccer Mums runs from February 11 to April 1.
