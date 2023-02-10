Barkly Square social enterprise cafe A Pot of Courage will close next month, a victim of the staff shortages impacting the hospitality sector and rising hip-pocket pressure.
The cafe, which has been running for more than three years, has trained more than 40 women from refugee and migrant backgrounds in hospitality and management skills - many of whom have gone on to other jobs.
But ongoing staff shortages, increased supplier costs, lower customer spending as interest rates rise, and no funding to cover the coordination hours and costs of the cafe have forced founder Shiree Pilkinton and the board to make the "really difficult, massive decision" to close.
"I feel sad, but also proud of what we achieved," Ms Pilkinton said in a statement.
The cafe began in 2019 as a pop-up in Ballarat Community Health's headquarters at Lucas after Ms Pilkinton ran a Prevention of Violence Against Women project in which women, many from refugee and migrant backgrounds, prepared and shared food each week.
The women struggled to gain employment, or even a job interview, and wanted more financial independence and a sense of belonging in Ballarat so she started a training cafe to give them the skills they needed.
Soon after, in February 2020, it moved to its current, larger premises at Barkly Square.
"Only weeks after we moved into that space the COVID pandemic began so that threw us off-course straight away, but we did adjust to online orders and whenever there were opportunities to do face-to-face events we did," she said.
"Through (the pandemic) we saw a lot of people leaving the hospitality sector for more stable employment. That's been tricky and that's ongoing. We are still experiencing severe staff shortages and have no one coming through."
The APOC model saw experienced staff train people who were inexperienced, or had no experience, in cafe and catering hospitality skills so there was a constant throughput of people and some returned when there were vacancies.
"That just doesn't happen any more because there simply are not people waiting in the wings like there used to be," Ms Pilkinton said.
"It's a really difficult, massive decision we have had to make. We tried absolutely everything but without staff you don't have a business - we don't have a cafe or catering business."
Last year APOC expanded to large event catering after a fundraising campaign attracted enough support for them to buy large paella pans and all the equipment needed to feed up to 150 people at a time.
She also sought more sponsorship and business support to help run the cafe, which grew so quickly from an idea to a medium sized business with volunteers putting in countless hours alongside paid trainees and staff.
Ms Pilkinton, who also has a full-time job, puts 20 to 25 hours a week into running the cafe and estimates she has put in more than 4000 volunteer hours.
After posting news of the decision to close on social media, Ms Pilkinton was swamped with messages of support.
A Pot of Courage will remain open Tuesday to Friday from 8.30am to 2.30pm until late March.
