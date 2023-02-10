Trucks are getting caught on powerlines as construction continues on a road upgrade in Sebastopol, and one resident is fed up with the constant disruption.
Bert Van Duin, who lives on Anthony Crescent near the Midland Highway and Docwra Street traffic light site, says several trucks have been using the street as a short cut, getting caught on overhead power lines and mounting the kerb.
"Nobody wants to do anything about it. It is really getting annoying, we had another one stuck under it yesterday," he said.
"This is two this week already. They are not supposed to come down this road, but nobody is taking responsibility for it."
Mr Van Duin said he has had to send three trucks back in one day, as they were unable to fit under the low-hanging power cables which cross the street. He said some trucks had even been caught on the overhead powerlines while trying to drive through.
He said he believed road closures due to intersection works on the Midland Highway and Docwra Street may have been responsible for truck drivers taking the shortcut, as well as a lack of clear signage for detours at the site.
"It is not stopping, nobody is responsible for it. It is just a matter of time before somebody gets electrocuted," he said.
"It isn't the truck drivers' fault - they don't realise when they are travelling down the road, for the 101st time, or maybe the first time, don't realise the road is closed off and get caught."
This comes as road work on the Midland Highway enters its final stages, one of the six projects earmarked for completed under the Keep Ballarat Moving initiative.
Department of Transport and Planning Grampians director Michael Bailey said road works had progressed at the site, with no road closures or detours remaining.
He urged truck drivers travelling to Buninyong to avoid shortcuts through residential streets.
"The Keeping Ballarat Moving project is all about improving traffic flow and safety in the area, with five out of six intersection upgrades now complete," he said.
"New traffic lights at the intersection of Albert Street and Docwra Street were switched on last year, with minor works including landscaping and lighting continuing.
"The intersection is open in all directions to traffic, including heavy vehicles, there's no need to circumvent the site and we'd ask all drivers to follow signage and be considerate of local residents in the area."
A Powercor spokesperson encouraged anyone who had seen a network fault to contact their service line on 13 24 12.
