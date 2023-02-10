The Courier
Community

Anthony Crescent resident concerned over truck detours through street

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 11 2023 - 4:00am
A truck carrying an excavator struggles past the overhead power lines on Anthony Crescent. Picture supplied

Trucks are getting caught on powerlines as construction continues on a road upgrade in Sebastopol, and one resident is fed up with the constant disruption.

