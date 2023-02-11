The suburb at the base of Ballarat's industrial expansion is seeing a large drop in land vacancy rates, potentially limiting future supply, a new report has revealed.
In the next 12 months, more than 20 hectares of vacant land will be developed across sites in Delacombe, of which 25 per cent of available land remains undeveloped.
The development has been spurred on by key projects for the suburb, including the construction of the 2026 Commonwealth Games athlete's village at the former saleyards site, among others.
Colliers Ballarat sales and leasing senior executive Lauchlan Waddell - who worked on a profile of the suburb for Collier's latest Industrial Market Update, said the availability of land made Delacombe an attractive proposition for potential buyers.
"It sits at around 25 per cent. If you compare it to markets like Wendouree or Mitchell Park, they sit at around six to eight per cent, so there are very little vacant land opportunities in those markets," he said.
"Then you have got other factors like the residential and retail growth out in Delacombe with DTC and Bunnings. La Trobe Street has been kicking along.
"There are a lot of amenities for businesses in that Delacombe precinct, which really help businesses feed off other like-minded businesses and the work load in the area."
The Colliers report notes that in 2023, a quarter of Delacombe's industrial area remains undeveloped, but predicts the amount to fall across the next year or two as key sites come online.
"Paired with a further eight hectares of land set to be absorbed through various factory and warehouse developments, the Delacombe industrial land supply is set to diminish by approximately 20 hectares over the next 12 months, resulting in limited future supply," the report said.
In December 2022, an 11.2 hectare block on Heinz Road in Delacombe was purchased by Sector Property Group for more than $20 million - with plans to subdivide the parcel for industrial use.
In addition, a 10-warehouse site has been proposed for nearby Paddys Drive, measuring a total of 4080 square-metres and with plans to have each warehouse ranging from 184 to 231 square-metres.
Paddys Drive has increasingly become dominated by various large-scale operations including the Dulux Trade Centre, Paddy's Self Storage and Zap Batteries.
Mr Weddell said in the future, Delacombe may face an issue with industrial land availability due to its residential and recreational borders.
"There is not going to be any further rezoning for industrial in Delacombe, whereas markets like BWEZ and Wendouree, there is the prospect of further rezoning for industrial because they are not completely landlocked," he said.
"In Wendouree you have some of that land to the north and in Mitchell Park you have a bit more of that land out to the west which can be rezoned for future uses as well."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.