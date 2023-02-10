A major exhibition of work by 12 leading Australian artists, who reimagine textiles and fibre art, is coming to the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
The gallery is the first venue of a national tour of the Pliable Planes: Expanded Textiles and Fibre Practices exhibition from UNSW Galleries in Sydney.
It includes new commissions and recent works by Akira Akira, Sarah Contos, Lucia Dohrmann, Mikala Dwyer, Janet Fieldhouse, Teelah George, Paul Knight, Anne-Marie May, John Nixon, Kate Scardifield, Jacqueline Stojanovi, and Katie West.
Karen Hall and Catherine Woolley are curating the exhibition.
Art Gallery of Ballarat director Louise Tegart said the exhibition complemented the gallery's own exhibition programming and Ballarat's status as a UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Art.
"We are delighted to be presenting this stunning exhibition which showcases and celebrates creativity and pushing boundaries in the realm of textiles. We are particularly interested in showing work that takes a current artform and takes it into new areas of discovery and creativity," Ms Tegart said.
"The exhibition connects with the celebration of fibre art that is part of Ballarat's UNESCO status, showing what is happening at the forefront of textile and fibre in this country."
UNSW Galleries commissioned eight artists to create new works for the project.
The exhibition features important collaborative works by John Nixon and Jacqueline Stojanovi. Nixon completed half of the collaboration before his death in 2020, and Stojanovi finished her part in 2021.
'Pliable Planes: Expanded Textiles and Fibre Practices' will be held at the Art Gallery of Ballarat from March 4 to April 30.
It is a UNSW Galleries touring exhibition presented with the support of the Australian Government's Visions of Australia touring initiative, Australia Council for the Arts and Museums and Galleries NSW on behalf of the NSW Government.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.