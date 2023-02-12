A friendship based on more than just making music together has seen the Seraphim Trio become one of Australia's longest-lasting classical trios.
And next month they will return to Ballarat for their long-running annual performance. albeit in a different venue from previous years.
The March 4 concert, featuring music from Mozart, Clara Schumann and Beethoven, will take place in the Anglican Cathedral Synod Hall on Lydiard St and violinist Helen Ayres is excited to see the new location.
"It's the loyal audience in Ballarat that has been the highlight of our trips over the last 15 years or so," Ms Ayres said.
A larger recording project the trio are doing has inspired the Ballarat program.
"We are in the middle now of recording an album of trios by our favourite female composers," Ms Ayres said.
That includes the Clara Schumann trio they will perform - her major work and one of the few she wrote because she prioritised the career of her husband Robert Schumann.
Seraphim Trio will also perform a trio from Mozart, an example of the beginning of the piano trio genre, and one from Beethoven.
"What is interesting about Seraphim Trio is its longevity. we've been together nearly 25 years and that's very unusual for any chamber group to last that long," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I think the secret of our survival is we are based on a very real friendship which is more than just about making music together. We share life together, had children at the same time, dealt with the difficulties of becoming parents or losing our own parents."
While COVID disrupted live performance, Ms Ayres said most of their concerts were postponed rather than cancelled.
"So we actually had a very busy year last year full of concerts that had been postponed because of COVID," she said.
Seraphim Trio perform at Anglican Cathedral Synod Hall Ballarat on March 4 at 2.30pm. Tickets from www.seraphimtrio.com or at the door
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.