The Courier
What's on

Seraphim Trio will play at Ballarat's Anglican Cathedral Synod Hall in March

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seraphim Trio's Helen Ayres, Anna Goldsworthy and Tim Nankervis will perform in Ballarat next month. Picture supplied

A friendship based on more than just making music together has seen the Seraphim Trio become one of Australia's longest-lasting classical trios.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.