Meredith residents want at least four more turning lanes on the Midland Highway, after a smash that claimed the life of a Ballarat woman.
Clover Dove (Butler) died in the January 17 three-car collision at the corner of McLeod Street and Sutherland Street (Midland Highway).
The 29-year-old was laid to rest at Gisborne on February 1.
The circumstances of the accident are yet to be determined, but whatever the outcome, that has not stopped residents like Jim Elvey from calling for change.
"There were huge traffic safety issues in Meredith well before this accident," he said.
"We don't know exactly what happened, but it's put a big focus on all safety issues here."
Mr Elvey said the McLeod Street corner needed a turning lane for Geelong-bound traffic because it was the first intersection that drivers came across as they entered town from Ballarat - and a major bend meant the line of sight was poor.
He said it was also used as a shortcut around Meredith - and a quick way to get to Meredith-Mount Mercer Road (Staughton Street).
"Many locals make this turn regularly, as do motorists on their way to the west of Meredith," he said.
"The absence of a dedicated lane exposes stationary vehicles waiting to make the turn to following traffic.
"The installation of a turning lane is a priority but there is also a need for a broader traffic safety review given that over 3000 vehicles pass through our town every day.
"The problem is exacerbated by the fact that most residents live on the west side of the highway while our primary school and post office are on the east side."
Mr Elvey also wants to see a turning lane for Ballarat-bound traffic at Russell Street, where there are concerns for the 60-plus children at the local primary school at drop-off and pick-up time.
And in the case of Staughton Street, he said turning lanes were needed for both Ballarat- and Geelong-bound traffic.
As the town's biggest intersection, it has a large pub on one side and the general store on the other.
On top of that, Staughton Street also becomes Meredith-Steiglitz Road to the east, and Meredith-Mount Mercer Road at the western end.
"Staughton Street on the Steiglitz side is inherently unsafe because of the low approach angle from the (Coolebarghurk) creek," Mr Elvety said.
"You have a low vantage point - and on top of that, parking outside the shops can also hamper the view of the highway.
"I'm sure the parking can be set out differently as well to make this much safer."
Mr Elvey outlined his concerns and suggestions in a letter to state Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne, who responded by saying her thoughts were with those impacted by the fatality and that it was inappropriate to comment at this time.
The minister also said she would continue to monitor road conditions to determine if any improvements were required.
So what would Mr Elvey say if she was reading right now?
"Quite aside from the tragedy and circumstances, Meredith has clearly been a town that has needed some safety upgrades - for the people there as well as the people driving through it.
"It needs four more turning lanes from the highway.
"We would also like a review into safer pedestrian options in the town.
"There are no lights or designated crossing areas in Meredith apart from the school crossing, which is only for a set time each day.
"Meredith is a small town but it is growing.
"The highway north and south of the town has had a lot of money spent on it - and that's great - but the township needs attention."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
