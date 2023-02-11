A new exhibition delving into social media's popular car-boot and garage sales will open on Saturday.
One Person's Trash is Ballan textile installation artist Lauren Matthews' first solo exhibition.
The emerging artist delves into Facebook Marketplace using embroidery, a traditionally female domestic technique, in a manner that challenges the patriarchal notion of 'one man's trash'.
Matthews has embellished 20 to 30 advertisements, transforming them, mending them or challenging them.
Over 12 months, her friends, family and strangers sent her the advertisements, providing a collaborative element to the work.
She said embroidery could be subversive and these works subverted the original intent of the object or seller.
"In many instances they might make you laugh or may repulse you. Why do people sell such strange things? Who are the people that buy them? And why would anyone ever want a trampoline with a hole in it and broken springs for $50?" Matthews said.
"In a world of waste, when does it go from waste not, want not, to just not?"
Matthews is a PhD candidate at Federation University exploring the topic Survival Memories: Communicating incest survival and generating social change through the history and tenacity of materials.
She said her One Person's Trash exhibition was different to her regular work and gave her a chance to have a little fun. She hopes people will see the light side of the exhibition.
"I have realised I can have fun when creating and this is where this body of work comes from. Using de-identified Facebook Marketplace advertisements sourced from across the world that are printed on fabric, I am able to embellish, imagine narratives, challenge long-held social values and explore concepts of when junk simply junk," Matthew said.
"Come with me and step into the sheds, homes, nature strips and collections of our community."
Matthews said embroidery sat in domestic places, as do the objects people hold close and let go.
"My work builds on the rich tradition of feminist artists who articulate their experiences, frustration and joy through text, textiles and DIY principles," she said.
In the exhibition space, Matthews will be working on her sewing machine to create new works and visitors can choose a record, bought from Marketplace, to play on a record player, also from Marketplace.
The exhibition will be held from February 11 to March 5 at Art Space, 14 Lydiard Street North, Ballarat. It will be open Thursday to Monday, 11am to 5pm.
As an emerging artists, Matthews said she had received wonderful support from the City of Ballarat.
