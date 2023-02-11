THE first hints have emerged of a new foodie venture tapping into Ballarat love for drive-through community business.
Window signage is up for Sandwich Press Co. on Creswick Road in the former Cressbell's Drive-in Dry Cleaning and Laundromat.
The Courier understands planning applications are still before City of Ballarat in a bid to transform the site with a commercial kitchen.
Signage flags drive-through coffees but The Courier also understands the sandwich focus will also develop a growing appetite for toasties offerings across the city.
This comes as construction is well underway for Ballarat's first drive-through pharmacy, which will also feature a medical centre at one of Sebastopol's busiest intersections.
UFS has planned for the pharmacy, understood to be the first of its kind in the region, to replace its existing Sebastopol pharmacy across the road on Albert Street.
The new pharmacy, on the south-eastern corner of Albert and Sayle streets in Sebastopol, is expected to open early this year.
UFS chief executive officer Matt Vagg said in October the pharmacy was about meeting community need.
"This project is a significant first for UFS...We expect the convenience of the new drive-through option for collecting medication will be embraced by parents of young children and those customers with mobility issues," Mr Vagg said.
Sebastopol also became home to Australia's first Boost Juice drive-through franchise, opening on Albert Street in March 2017.
Popular Ballarat bakery Golden Nugget expanded on its Stockland Wendouree flagship store under Colin and Alicia Matthews, who opened a drive-through Golden Nugget on Sturt Street in 2005. A Sebastopol drive-through Golden Nugget was opened in 2013 in response to growing drive-through coffee trend.
Golden Nugget has also since taken over a drive-through site on the Western Freeway at Leigh Creek.
While on the outskirts of Ballarat's central business district, the proposed Sandwich Press Co. is in an increasingly busy business spot.
The site is on the corner of Dickson Street laneway and the Creswick Road slip-lane, off the Creswick Road roundabout. This is just down from the new Haymes Paint showroom and PETstock, alongside Beaumont Tiles Ballarat.
Across the road, The Courier's former site has been transformed into a suite of offices with major tenant Fernwood moving in in December.
A couple of blocks away, closer to town, coffee and sandwich shop Earls Deli opened in October and has become a laneway destination at the foot of the new Nightingale apartments in Davey Street.
