As six key Ballarat road projects get to their end, questions are being raised about which intersections will be in need of upgrading in the near future.
As of February 2023, five of the six Keeping Ballarat Moving projects have been completed, or are in their final stages.
One consideration is along Sebastopol's Tait Street, which has grown as a key arterial due to new residential developments in nearby Delacombe, and the construction of the Delacombe Town Centre shopping precinct.
A multi-million dollar reconstruction of Tait Street began in January, with 880 metres of the road closed off for resurfacing.
Congestion has been building along the street's intersections, most notably on the corner of Ascot Gardens Drive and Tait Street.
An Ascot Gardens Drive resident who spoke to The Courier said school times were the worst for congestion, with traffic often stretching back blocks.
He said motorists were often in for a long wait if they wished to turn right onto Tait Street.
Another resident on Tait Street, who had lived there for 10 years, agreed.
The City of Ballarat, while not mentioning any potential changes to intersections along the stretch of road, said the latest resurfacing project should alleviate congestion.
City of Ballarat Infrastructure and Environment director Bridget Wetherall said the more than 100-year-old road was due for a refit.
"Tait Street was originally constructed almost 100 years ago and has undergone several upgrades in its lifespan, as well as regular maintenance over time as per the City of Ballarat Asset Plan," she said.
"The current $2.04 million upgrade will bring the road to the same standard as the section of Tait Street to the north of Walker Street, which is expected to meet traffic requirements into the future."
Moving on from the Keeping Ballarat Moving Project, Ms Wetherall said a total of $1.03 million had been allocated to four projects under the federal government's Black Spot program.
These projects include:
Ms Wetherall said the council would also continue to advocate for state and federal funding towards the Ballarat Link Road project, to alleviate congestion in the city's west.
