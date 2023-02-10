Ballarat Bicycle Users Group spokesperson Brendan McNally said there were many unsafe areas in Ballarat.
"You only have to have a look at the growth of traffic in Ballarat, I remember 20 years ago riding around the lake, there's always been cyclists there, but there are a lot more cyclists there now than there used to be, but the other thing is there are a lot more cars," he said.
Among members of Ballarat BUG, the city's roundabouts are considered to be the greatest safety hazard, Mr McNally said in a survey of members, they were the recurring theme.
"The number one place where TAC and VicRoads mark accidents with cyclists is roundabouts, and it's by a wide margin, so [it's] no surprise the top six suggestions were all roundabouts," he said.
To increase safety, Mr McNally said the council should introduce increased markings on roundabouts to improve rider visibility.
"It's simply a matter of tightening up those roundabouts, and making it clear there is a space for cyclists, or [introduce] sharrows and shared right of way in perhaps the left lane of some of those roundabouts," he said.
"It reminds motorists that all right I do have to share this section."
Mr McNally said the introduction of more separated bike lanes with bollards or raised concrete divides would also make a big difference to Ballarat cyclists.
He said separated lanes were the "gold standard" for cycling safety, and were cheap to install and had limited impact on traffic flow.
Ballarat should be copying Melbourne Mr McNally said, where councils had introduced infrastructure like shared lanes and also reduced speed limits.
"Lowering the speed limit is the most significant thing they can do, and use that more widely in areas where they expect to see more active transport and pedestrians," he said.
If more safety measures are introduced, Mr McNally said there would be huge benefits to the community.
"Families use them (separated lanes) overwhelmingly and in in big numbers too, so there's your first starting point, we've got kids back on bikes," he said.
"One thing we do know from the research is a lot more people would like to cycle, and they do when they have separated bike paths and cycle lanes, but the thing that stops most is their perception of danger on all roads."
Most dangerous roads according to Ballarat Bicycle User Group
Bicycle Network CEO Alison McCormack said it had been a particularly sad start to 2023, with a cluster of bike rider fatalities.
She said a disproportionate number of deaths were happening in regional areas.
"Because country roads are less busy, drivers think they can relax and let their attention drift, but this can be fatal, especially when speeds are high and there are people riding bikes on the road," she said.
Ms McCormack said governments and councils had an obligation to make roads safe for all road users.
"Our regional cities still lack the comprehensive bike riding facilities that enable people to get around by bicycle without the stress of sharing routes with trucks and fast traffic," she said.
"Ballarat has made a start, and it will make a great city for getting around on bikes and benefiting from healthy exercise, but the right trails and road connections have to be in place, the speeds appropriate, and the details such as bike boxes and hook turn provision made at suitable intersections.
"And with the Commonwealth Games coming up, it would be great to build a better bike network as a legacy for future generations."
