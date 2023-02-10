The Courier

Ballarat bike paths, trouble spots revealed

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclists in Ballarat are asking for protected bike lanes to improve safety. Picture file

The Victorian cycling community has been rocked by multiple deaths at the start of 2023, sparking concern from riders it was only a matter of time before another fatality in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.