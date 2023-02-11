Most people in Ballarat are worried about the price of essential items during this ongoing cost of living crisis, a Courier survey reveals.
Managing expenses on essentials and utilities was the highest concern among 83 per cent of our readers surveyed.
With most people focused on their budgets, 62 per cent of people said they were stripping back to the bare essentials.
Healthy Communications coordinator at Ballarat Community Health, Melissa Farrington, said it was concerning some people were cutting food out of their diets to save money during the crisis.
"I guess they have to pay bills, and other things come first, so food is sometimes where people spend less money," she said.
Ms Farrington said BCH has had more inquiries, as soaring prices had put pressure on struggling families.
"The cost of fuel, general groceries, electricity bills [have all gone up], so that's putting stress on people's incomes, and so we've definitely had more of our clients asking for support with food," she said.
The Australian dietary guidelines advises people to eat five serves of vegetables and two of fruit a day, and Ms Farrington said it was crucial for children and adults to keep this balance to stay healthy and maintain energy levels.
Ms Farrington said there were a number of steps people could take to reduce their grocery bill without cutting down on their greens.
"If you look at the seasonal fruit and veg, it's usually cheaper, so maybe eating fruit and veg you wouldn't normally eat, but if it's in season it's definitely cheaper," she said.
"There's other options as well - frozen is always an option. It has [the same] nutritional value as the fresh fruit does, and also canned fruit and veggies is also an option.
"Some supermarkets have the discounted odd shaped fruit and veg as well, and just because there might be the ugly looking fruit or the odd shaped fruit, it still has that same nutritional value as the perfect apple."
For anyone still doing it tough, Ms Farrington said to look for food services around Ballarat, such as Food Bank Victoria's monthly market.
"If anyone is interested, they can call BCH to get some more information about how to access the market," she said.
"It's invitation-only, but we can certainly support people that are finding it hard to make ends meet and would like access to some fresh fruit and veggies."
According to The Courier's survey, local retailer Curtis Fresh was a good place to go for a discount, with 100 per cent of its patrons saying they shop there for its low prices.
Fellow local grocer Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables was popular among readers due to the institution's high-quality produce.
The Courier Cost of Living Survey collected 138 responses and was generated for the property market, and sponsored by the City Oval Hotel.
