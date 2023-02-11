Is space for industry getting squeezed out?

Every growing city changes and Ballarat is changing fast.
Old industrial areas make way for inner-city housing, much like a ring of now highly-prized inner-urban real estate in Melbourne.
If you think this can't happen in Ballarat, take another look at Davey Street or what is proposed in Humffray Street. It is always about a changing landscape and what people are looking for. The good news is is it is also about bringing people into a thriving urban heart.
But what about the industry that builds the things and creates the jobs? What happens when old industry space grows short and new ones are not yet made available?
It may be less attractive than housing but ample commercial space is vital to a future city's health and prosperity.
Achieving the right balance will take careful forethought and is worth thinking on now.
