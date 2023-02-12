The Courier

Ballarat man to chop his locks, hopes to inspire others to do good

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurence Mitchell hope to inspire others when he cuts off and donates his locks for charity at Stockland Wendouree this month.

Short on change? There's more than one way you can do good in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.