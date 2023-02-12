Short on change? There's more than one way you can do good in the world.
That's the thinking behind Laurence Mitchell's move to donate his hair this month.
"I saw people do things for charity and I've not really got much money to give," he said.
"So doing something like this instead just seems like a good idea."
By cutting his luscious locks, which he has been growing since leaving the Royal Air Force in 2019, Mr Mitchell is hoping to inspire others to act - in any way they can.
"[I hope] just to get people on board, doing a bit more for charity, be that a couple of bucks to any charity they'd prefer or just doing something," he said.
"People can do marathons and get donations for that or just donate hair, adopting animals, or fostering children."
It's not his first foray into hair-related action.
In 2007, Mr Mitchell waxed his legs to raise money for The Ark Foundation, which helps young people fight the temptation of drugs and excessive alcohol.
"It was a bit of fun. It was painful," he told The Courier with a smile.
Mr Mitchell, who is new to Ballarat, will have his hair cut at Hairhouse Warehouse at Stockland Wendouree.
They are a registered 'sustainable salon' and will send the hair on to be made into charitable wigs by wigmakers and charitable organisations such as Variety and the Australia Alopecia Areata Foundation (AAAF).
"People can find a barber or hairdresser that does that or maybe even speak to their barber shop or wherever they get their haircut to say, 'look at getting involved'," Mr Mitchell said.
"The more places that can do that the better it would be for the world."
Registered salons can also donate short hair and clippings that would be otherwise swept off the salon floor to make 'hair booms'; an environmentally friendly solution to absorb oil spills.
