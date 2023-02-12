The Bard in Buninyong has returned to the Buninyong Botanic Gardens to deliver one of Shakespeare's rarely-performed plays.
The Two Noble Kinsmen, a love-triangle tragicomedy published in 1634, was written jointly by Shakespeare and Jacobean playwright John Fletcher.
Organiser Susan Pilbeam said the play had been an interesting change for The Bard team, who last put on the better-known A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2020.
"There's a lot of similarities in that we've got a bit of dancing, we've got a bit of singing, we've got children- this time the children are playing young Amazons, so they're screaming wildly and running around," she told The Courier with a laugh.
"[The Two Noble Kinsmen] is very funny in parts and then has weird and amazing plot twists and things happen that make you go, 'what'?
"And we're in the same place. Shakespeare's plays seem to often have woods so hence, we've got the woods."
Alongside the young actors as Amazons, 15 local actors make up the cast for the play, which runs for an hour and 15 minutes.
Audiences can also expect short musical performances by local artists pre and post show, funded for the next three years by a $6000 contribution by the Buninyong Community Bank.
Attendee Nik Willmott, who was a cast member for The Bard in Buninyong's production of The Tempest years ago, said the Botanic Gardens was the perfect setting for Shakespearian theatre.
"It's lovely to be on the other side with a picnic set up," she said.
"It's great that it seems like the awareness of it has grown within the community.
"I think that it's the perfect setting and that's what's lovely, when we performed, we performed [in a different spot] and there was also a walled garden in there that we moved around a little bit so I think the great thing about these gardens is the versatility of being able to stage different shows in different places."
Attendees can buy tickets online or at the gate and are encouraged to bring a picnic and something to sit on.
The second weekend of The Two Noble Kinsmen will have four shows; on the evening of Friday 17 February at 6.45pm, Saturday 18 at 12.45pm and a second Saturday show at 6.45pm, and Sunday 19 at 12.45pm.
See The Bard in Buninyong Facebook page for more information.
